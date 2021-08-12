Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) CEO W Keith Maxwell III Buys 4,000 Shares

Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) CEO W Keith Maxwell III acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $45,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

W Keith Maxwell III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, W Keith Maxwell III bought 18,581 shares of Spark Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $201,975.47.

On Thursday, May 27th, W Keith Maxwell III acquired 461 shares of Spark Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $5,034.12.

Spark Energy stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.19. The company had a trading volume of 125,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Spark Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.37. The stock has a market cap of $396.43 million, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spark Energy had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1813 per share. This is a positive change from Spark Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPKE. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Spark Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Spark Energy by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Spark Energy by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spark Energy by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spark Energy by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. 20.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Spark Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

About Spark Energy

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail sales and distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

