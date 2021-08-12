SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Trading Up 11.2% Over Last Week

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. SparkPoint Fuel has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $776,734.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0642 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00047171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.86 or 0.00142118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.31 or 0.00154265 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,772.05 or 0.99644990 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $394.16 or 0.00877241 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

