Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Trading Up 40.2% Over Last Week

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Spartan Protocol has a market capitalization of $17.36 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001033 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded 40.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Spartan Protocol Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 37,871,836 coins and its circulating supply is 37,401,758 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org . The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Spartan Protocol Coin Trading

