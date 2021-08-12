SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) is Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 221.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239,323 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $16,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRLN. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,759,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,448,000 after acquiring an additional 246,127 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 158,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after buying an additional 17,905 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 55,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.70. 40,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,863. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $46.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.02.

