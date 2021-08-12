SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Bought by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,120 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 221.6% in the second quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 347,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,078,000 after acquiring an additional 239,323 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,295,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,167. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.02. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $46.34.

