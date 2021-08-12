SPDR Bloomberg SASB Corporate Bond ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RBND) Trading Up 0.1%

SPDR Bloomberg SASB Corporate Bond ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RBND)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $24.95. Approximately 2,869 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.93.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.99.

