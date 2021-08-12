SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 266,159 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,947,316 shares.The stock last traded at $354.12 and had previously closed at $354.94.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $346.43.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 1,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,044,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

