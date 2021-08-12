SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Lifted by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 64.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,205 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,045,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,095,000 after acquiring an additional 160,355 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.0% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,675,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,038,000 after buying an additional 366,601 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,572,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 1,289,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,309,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,069,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,142,000 after buying an additional 103,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $164.04. 5,207,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,952,105. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $189.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.