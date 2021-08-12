SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Sold by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,786 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Domani Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Domani Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 296.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 100.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $87,000.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.10. The stock had a trading volume of 76,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,883. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.13. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $30.85.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.