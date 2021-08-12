SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 2.28% of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XHS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,988,000 after buying an additional 42,613 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 37.8% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 53.1% in the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 18,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $854,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 27,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XHS stock opened at $107.75 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a 52 week low of $71.25 and a 52 week high of $116.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.07.

