SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) is EWG Elevate Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,623 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 4.7% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. EWG Elevate Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $12,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 55,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,139,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA MDY traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $499.05. 512,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,350. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $321.77 and a 52-week high of $507.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $490.66.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.