Spectiv Hits Market Cap of $30,342.61 (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Spectiv coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Spectiv has a total market cap of $30,342.61 and $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spectiv has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spectiv alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00055478 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002919 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00015094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.96 or 0.00865766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00109087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.95 or 0.00158141 BTC.

Spectiv Coin Profile

SIG is a coin. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 coins and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 coins. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectiv’s official website is www.spectiv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

Spectiv Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectiv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.