Spectrecoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6,042.00 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 12th. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00062922 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00036323 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.22 or 0.00294869 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00035704 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

