Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Position Trimmed by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,976 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of Spectrum Brands worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 26.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 97,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after purchasing an additional 20,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 299,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,901,000 after acquiring an additional 10,391 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 3.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 28.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 154,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,142,000 after purchasing an additional 34,309 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $81.55 on Thursday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.52 and a 1-year high of $97.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.38.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.