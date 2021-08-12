Spectrum (SPT) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 12th. In the last week, Spectrum has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $33,029.08 and approximately $2,519.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrum coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.44 or 0.00372381 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006610 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000437 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

