SPINDLE (SPD) Market Capitalization Achieves $320,460.25

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 12th. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SPINDLE has a market cap of $320,460.25 and approximately $116.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SPINDLE has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,566,087 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

