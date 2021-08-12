Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SPXSY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

SPXSY stock remained flat at $$105.09 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.22. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of $76.55 and a twelve month high of $109.85.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

