Spire (NYSE:SR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.300-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:SR traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,676. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Spire has a 12-month low of $50.58 and a 12-month high of $77.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.29.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spire will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Spire from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.22.

In other news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $448,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

