Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.96

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.96 and last traded at $15.96, with a volume of 1002 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirent Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Spirent Communications Plc engages in the development of communication technologies. It operates through the following segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment consists of the cloud and IP, application security and positioning lines of business.

