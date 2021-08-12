Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Insider Sells £406,000 in Stock

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) insider Paula Bell sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79), for a total value of £406,000 ($530,441.60).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Paula Bell purchased 48 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 261 ($3.41) per share, for a total transaction of £125.28 ($163.68).

On Thursday, June 24th, Paula Bell purchased 49 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 252 ($3.29) per share, for a total transaction of £123.48 ($161.33).

On Wednesday, May 26th, Paula Bell sold 143,808 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 246 ($3.21), for a total transaction of £353,767.68 ($462,199.74).

On Monday, May 24th, Paula Bell purchased 51 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 249 ($3.25) per share, for a total transaction of £126.99 ($165.91).

Shares of Spirent Communications stock traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 290 ($3.79). 940,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,504. Spirent Communications plc has a 1 year low of GBX 225.50 ($2.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 311.09 ($4.06). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 254.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The company has a market capitalization of £1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.72 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPT. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Spirent Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

