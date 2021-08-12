Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPMYY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of Spirent Communications stock opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.10. Spirent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Spirent Communications Plc engages in the development of communication technologies. It operates through the following segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment consists of the cloud and IP, application security and positioning lines of business.

