Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.13.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAVE. Barclays raised their price target on Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $26.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.20. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $40.77.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $859.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.67 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,735,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,456,000 after purchasing an additional 387,536 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 13.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,841,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,668,000 after acquiring an additional 561,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,586,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,544,000 after acquiring an additional 121,712 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $31,962,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 0.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 649,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,776,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.