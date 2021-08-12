Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,378 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Spirit Airlines worth $11,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,735,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,456,000 after acquiring an additional 387,536 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,841,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,668,000 after purchasing an additional 561,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,586,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,544,000 after purchasing an additional 121,712 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,962,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,912,000 after purchasing an additional 64,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAVE opened at $26.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.20. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.72. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $40.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.53. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The business had revenue of $859.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.67 million. Equities analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SAVE shares. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. MKM Partners began coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spirit Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.13.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

