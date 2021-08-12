Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Given “Hold” Rating at Evercore ISI

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spirit Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Shares of NYSE SAVE traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.58. 43,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,323,929. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $40.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.72.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $859.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.67 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 17,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 62.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

