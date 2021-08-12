Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Bought by Consolidated Investment Group LLC

Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 66.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,150 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $4,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Splunk by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Splunk by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,423 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,015,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the first quarter valued at about $332,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Splunk by 132.0% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 58,825 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after buying an additional 33,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Splunk by 24.4% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Splunk stock traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,388,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,055. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 1.23. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.28 and a 1 year high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $927,281.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $89,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,318 shares of company stock worth $1,277,372. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $265.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.39.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

