Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,955 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Splunk by 1,668.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Splunk by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $89,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $927,281.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,372. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.39.

SPLK stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.96. 9,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,843. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.18. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 1.23. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.28 and a twelve month high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

