Sportcash One (SCONEX) Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last Week

Sportcash One (CURRENCY:SCONEX) traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. During the last week, Sportcash One has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sportcash One has a total market cap of $258,153.44 and $63,042.00 worth of Sportcash One was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sportcash One coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00046335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.68 or 0.00143553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.44 or 0.00154274 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,449.84 or 1.00202422 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $383.77 or 0.00865124 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Sportcash One

Sportcash One’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,706,570 coins. Sportcash One’s official Twitter account is @sportcashone

Sportcash One Coin Trading

