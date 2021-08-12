Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) CFO Buys $18,687.50 in Stock

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) CFO David C. Long acquired 1,150 shares of Sprague Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $18,687.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Sprague Resources stock remained flat at $$17.72 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 251 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. Sprague Resources LP has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $29.43.

Get Sprague Resources alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 240.54%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 4.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources in the first quarter worth $53,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources in the second quarter worth $223,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources during the first quarter worth $508,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources during the first quarter worth $116,000. 11.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRLP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Sprague Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Sprague Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprague Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.