SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Major Shareholder Sells $70,250,000.00 in Stock

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $70,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of SWTX traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.07. 439,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,969. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -54.46 and a beta of 0.69. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.71 and a fifty-two week high of $96.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.33.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.28). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWTX. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 16.1% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,849,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,808,000 after acquiring an additional 672,191 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $34,156,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,486,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,897,000 after buying an additional 216,785 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 845,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,187,000 after buying an additional 197,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $13,617,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWTX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.