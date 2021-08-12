Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Stock Position Lifted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) by 182.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,186 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.51% of Sprott Focus Trust worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FUND. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 38,350 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Focus Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Focus Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 20.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sprott Focus Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:FUND opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.44. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $9.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.116 dividend. This is a boost from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%.

About Sprott Focus Trust

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.