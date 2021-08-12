SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.250-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $64.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. SPX has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $67.66. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.34.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. SPX had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 21.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that SPX will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on SPX in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SPX presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.50.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

