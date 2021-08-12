Squirrel Finance (NUTS) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.81 Million

Squirrel Finance (CURRENCY:NUTS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Squirrel Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $19,498.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Squirrel Finance coin can now be bought for $1.38 or 0.00003092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Squirrel Finance has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00056223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00015193 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.17 or 0.00880952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.35 or 0.00110855 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Squirrel Finance Profile

NUTS is a coin. Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 1,315,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,314,572 coins. Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Squirrel Finance’s official website is squirrel.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

Buying and Selling Squirrel Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Squirrel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Squirrel Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Squirrel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

