Squorum (SQR) Market Capitalization Tops $12,204.00

Squorum (CURRENCY:SQR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last seven days, Squorum has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar. Squorum has a total market cap of $12,204.00 and $1.00 worth of Squorum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Squorum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Squorum alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00011264 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $291.77 or 0.00650694 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000973 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000556 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Squorum Coin Profile

SQR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Squorum’s total supply is 13,961,783 coins and its circulating supply is 13,613,403 coins. Squorum’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain . Squorum’s official website is squorum.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Squeezer is a platform designed to help software developers build apps easily without tackling the entire blockchain infrastructure. It is also a tool for providing high-quality blockchain software components to large enterprise organizations. Squeezer uses world-class microservices platforms, such as AWS Lambda, Google Functions, and Azure Functions. The Squeezer Platform is powered by the SQR token (ERC20). Developers will purchase platform subscriptions with the token to create their applications. Additionally, all consultancy services provided by the Squeezer team will be paid for in SQR tokens. “

Squorum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Squorum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Squorum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Squorum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Squorum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Squorum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.