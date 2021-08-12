Stabilize One Day Volume Hits $692.00 (STBZ)

Stabilize (CURRENCY:STBZ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Stabilize has a total market cap of $212,451.39 and approximately $692.00 worth of Stabilize was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stabilize has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One Stabilize coin can now be bought for approximately $1.60 or 0.00003565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00056232 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00015246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.90 or 0.00890134 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00111622 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Stabilize Coin Profile

Stabilize is a coin. Stabilize’s total supply is 133,000 coins. Stabilize’s official Twitter account is @StabilizePro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stabilize is www.stabilize.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Stabilize Protocol is an upcoming protocol that rewards depositors of stablecoins with the STBZ reward token. The reward varies how close the stablecoin is to its peg. The higher the stablecoin is above its peg, the less reward it gets, the lower, the more reward it gets, thus a system is created that pushes stablecoins closer to their pegs. “

Stabilize Coin Trading

