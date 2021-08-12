Stacks (STX) Price Reaches $1.33 on Major Exchanges

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $1.62 billion and $44.93 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stacks coin can currently be bought for about $1.33 or 0.00003017 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Stacks has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00046064 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.26 or 0.00141081 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00037118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.32 or 0.00152542 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,113.41 or 0.99961767 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks (CRYPTO:STX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,214,544,142 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

