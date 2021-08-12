Stafi Achieves Market Cap of $27.56 Million (FIS)

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. During the last seven days, Stafi has traded up 37.3% against the U.S. dollar. Stafi has a total market capitalization of $27.56 million and $122.66 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stafi coin can now be purchased for about $2.46 or 0.00005560 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00035571 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.97 or 0.00285041 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00035180 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007032 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00013063 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Stafi Coin Profile

Stafi (FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stafi’s official website is www.stafi.io . Stafi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Stafi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stafi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stafi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

