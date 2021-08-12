StakedZEN Trading Up 9.2% This Week (STZEN)

StakedZEN (CURRENCY:STZEN) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One StakedZEN coin can currently be bought for $70.08 or 0.00154905 BTC on popular exchanges. StakedZEN has a total market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $1,265.00 worth of StakedZEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, StakedZEN has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00047029 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.67 or 0.00140750 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.78 or 0.00154248 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,026.72 or 0.99533427 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $393.38 or 0.00869583 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

StakedZEN Coin Profile

StakedZEN’s total supply is 24,434 coins. StakedZEN’s official Twitter account is @stakedzen

