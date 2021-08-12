Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) Trading Down 0.2%

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (LON:SLA)’s share price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 272.80 ($3.56) and last traded at GBX 274.10 ($3.58). Approximately 3,459,153 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 4,790,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274.70 ($3.59).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SLA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 283 ($3.70).

The company has a market cap of £5.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 275.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

