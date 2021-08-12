Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.92.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SLFPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $3.92 price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Standard Life Aberdeen alerts:

OTCMKTS SLFPF remained flat at $$4.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.91. Standard Life Aberdeen has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $4.90.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.