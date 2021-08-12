Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (LON:SLI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (LON:SLI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 73.60 ($0.96). Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 73.40 ($0.96), with a volume of 289,878 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 71.55. The stock has a market cap of £288.47 million and a P/E ratio of -18.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.44.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.89 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust’s payout ratio is -0.98%.

The objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Board intends to achieve the investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial properties. The majority of the portfolio will be invested in direct holdings within the three main commercial property sectors of retail, office and industrial although the Company may also invest in other commercial property such as hotels, nursing homes and student housing.

