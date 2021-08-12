Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Raised by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,538 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 5.8% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 20.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 4,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.75. 4,357,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,030,921. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.11. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $76.46 and a 12-month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.12.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

