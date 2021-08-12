Starname Price Tops $0.0772 (IOV)

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 12th. In the last week, Starname has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. One Starname coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0772 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Starname has a market cap of $7.40 million and $40,054.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Starname alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00055409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00015072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $387.08 or 0.00875948 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00110020 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00154264 BTC.

Starname Coin Profile

IOV is a coin. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Starname’s official website is starname.me . The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

Starname Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars.

