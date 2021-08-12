STARSHIP (STARSHIP) Achieves Market Cap of $1.77 Million

STARSHIP (CURRENCY:STARSHIP) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One STARSHIP coin can now be purchased for about $0.0935 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges. STARSHIP has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $8,350.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, STARSHIP has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00047070 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.48 or 0.00142595 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.06 or 0.00154947 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,059.94 or 0.99655663 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.11 or 0.00871623 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

STARSHIP Coin Profile

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC . The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

STARSHIP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STARSHIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STARSHIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

