STASIS EURO (EURS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.94 Million

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One STASIS EURO coin can now be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00002666 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $104.47 million and $1.94 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00055419 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002931 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00015031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.93 or 0.00870603 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00110001 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001930 BTC.

STASIS EURO Profile

EURS is a coin. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 88,625,940 coins. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

