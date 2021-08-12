State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.06 Million Stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,270 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,120,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,435 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,555,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,769,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,987,000 after purchasing an additional 891,299 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,691.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 376,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,133,000 after buying an additional 355,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,698,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,971,000 after purchasing an additional 235,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $699,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,951,495.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $68.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.50. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $72.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 16.07%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

SF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

