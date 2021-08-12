State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.07 Million Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Parsons were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,780,000 after acquiring an additional 34,387 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Parsons by 364.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 36,373 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Parsons by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Parsons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,267,000.

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $35.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.86. Parsons Co. has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $45.01.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.79 million. Parsons had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

