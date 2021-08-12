State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 213,537 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 969,775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,790,000 after purchasing an additional 511,463 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,833,684 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,852,000 after buying an additional 1,184,962 shares during the period. Finally, Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COG. Mizuho increased their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James cut Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $16.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.58. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.15.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $324.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.52 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

