State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases Shares of 24,968 Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVST. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter worth approximately $761,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter valued at $67,374,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Envista by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,683,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,240,000 after acquiring an additional 378,540 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000.

In related news, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 14,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $628,285.15. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,104.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $72,114.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,192 shares of company stock worth $1,750,670 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NVST. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

NYSE NVST opened at $40.17 on Thursday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $46.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.60.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 6.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

