State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,533 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,533 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Horace Mann Educators worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 49.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 900.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

HMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 9,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HMN opened at $40.19 on Thursday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.62.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.10 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

