Stealth (XST) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stealth has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. Stealth has a total market cap of $4.34 million and $8,067.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005672 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001158 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00035578 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00037212 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000964 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,622,918 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

